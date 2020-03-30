Breitling’s digital certificate

Luxury watch maker Breitling has introduced a private and unique digital passport enabling customers to securely link their watch through blockchain technology.

The digital passport can be accessed by scanning the validated e-warranty card which will download an encrypted private wallet where the encrypted passport of the watch is stored.

Ownership of the watch is claimed by swiping right onto “Claim Ownership”, which generates a unique and unalterable Certificate of Ownership.

Your watch passport

Your passport includes all the details about your watch, including its serial number, its ownership and service history. You can then engage one-on-one with Breitling, under full anonymity, to benefit from all the brand’s services.

You also benefit from a transfer feature to prove the authenticity of your watch and your ownership anytime, anywhere. Alternatively, you can transfer your current ownership to a new owner in a simple and secured blockchain transaction.