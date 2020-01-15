Sunborn London Yacht Hotel

ROYAL VICTORIA DOCK, LONDON

Located a 7 minute drive from London City Airport and a 6 minute drive from the iconic Canary Wharf, the Sunborn London is a luxury yacht hotel docked in Royal Victoria Dock.

The 108 metre floating hotel incorporates 136 spacious guest rooms, all with bespoke furnishings. The hotels offers free WIFI, a lounge bar, an elegant restaurant, a 24-hour front desk, a sun deck and a luxury Spa. Some of the rooms benefit from a view overlooking The Royal Docks.

Designed to provide light and spacious accommodation, Sunborn London’s rooms offer guests a luxurious retreat with indulgent furnishings, pristine bathrooms and great views that lead on to a private terrace or balcony.

The hotel’s proximity to the world-famous ExCel Exhibition Centre, which hosts hundreds of international events and conferences each year, makes it an ideal base for a visit to London’s Docklands. Superb transport links by rail, river and cable car also make it easy to travel into central London for some of the best shopping, shows, music and dining in the world.