Elon Musk has revealed that the electric car maker will now accept Bitcoin as a payment method and will be keeping the money received from customers as bitcoin, rather than exchanging it for fiat currency such as dollars.

Musk also announced that buying a Tesla with Bitcoin will be available outside the US later this year.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly.



Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

The latest announcement follows last month’s news that Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.

